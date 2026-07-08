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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Cubs On July 8

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .256 BA, .320 OBP and .465 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 32 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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