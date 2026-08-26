Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 26

Basallo is hitting for a .233 BA, .296 OBP and .439 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 35 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season.

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