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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 31

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .276 BA, .335 OBP and .506 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 22 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Spencer Miles (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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