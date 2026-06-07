Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 7

Basallo is hitting for a .272 BA, .337 OBP and .491 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 25 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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