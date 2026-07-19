Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Astros On July 19

Basallo is hitting for a .242 BA, .306 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 34 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.

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