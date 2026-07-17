Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Astros On July 17

Basallo is hitting for a .248 BA, .309 OBP and .464 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 34 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Royals) he went 1 for 5 with a home run and an RBI.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.