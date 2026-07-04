FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Aldegheri
Los Angeles Angels

Samuel Aldegheri

Los Angeles Angels • #61 SP

Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Red Sox On July 4

Samuel Aldegheri will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Aldegheri has -142 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Aldegheri is 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Aldegheri

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News