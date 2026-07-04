Samuel Aldegheri And Angels Take On Red Sox On July 4

Aldegheri is 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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