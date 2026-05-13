Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On May 13

Perez is hitting for a .197 BA, .238 OBP and .344 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 15 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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