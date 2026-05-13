FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On May 13

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .197 BA, .238 OBP and .344 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 15 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News