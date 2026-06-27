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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play White Sox On June 27

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .241 OBP and .329 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 29 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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