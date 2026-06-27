Salvador Pérez And Royals Play White Sox On June 27

Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .241 OBP and .329 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 29 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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