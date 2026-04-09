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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 9

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .156 BA, .224 OBP and .333 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored four runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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