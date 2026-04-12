Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On White Sox On April 12

Perez is hitting for a .164 BA, .233 OBP and .309 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .542 and he has scored four runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA and eight strikeouts through 6 1/3 innings pitched.

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