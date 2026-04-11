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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face White Sox On April 11

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .157 BA, .232 OBP and .314 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored four runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-2) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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