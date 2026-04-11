Salvador Pérez And Royals Face White Sox On April 11

Perez is hitting for a .157 BA, .232 OBP and .314 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored four runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-2) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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