Salvador Pérez And Royals Face White Sox On April 10
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .146 BA, .226 OBP and .313 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored four runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Davis Martin (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.