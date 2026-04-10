Salvador Pérez And Royals Face White Sox On April 10

Perez is hitting for a .146 BA, .226 OBP and .313 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored four runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.

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