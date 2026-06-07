Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Twins On June 7

Perez is hitting for a .204 BA, .254 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 22 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.26 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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