Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Twins On June 5

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .258 OBP and .351 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 22 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (1-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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