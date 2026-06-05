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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Twins On June 5

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .258 OBP and .351 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 22 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (1-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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