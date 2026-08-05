Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Twins On Aug. 5

Perez is hitting for a .216 BA, .262 OBP and .379 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 40 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.

The Twins will send Dean Kremer (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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