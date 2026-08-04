Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 4

Perez is hitting for a .215 BA, .262 OBP and .377 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 40 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Joe Ryan (6-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.