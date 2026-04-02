Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Twins On April 2
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Perez had a .236 BA, .284 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .729 and he scored 54 runs. In 641 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 100 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Twins.
Taj Bradley (0-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.