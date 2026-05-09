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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 9

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .195 BA, .238 OBP and .329 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 14 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Burch Smith will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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