Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 9

Perez is hitting for a .195 BA, .238 OBP and .329 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 14 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Burch Smith will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.