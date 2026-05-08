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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Tigers On May 8

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .237 OBP and .336 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

The Tigers are sending Keider Montero (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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