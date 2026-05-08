Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Tigers On May 8

Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .237 OBP and .336 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

The Tigers are sending Keider Montero (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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