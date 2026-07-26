Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Tigers On July 26

Perez is hitting for a .210 BA, .257 OBP and .367 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 38 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season.

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