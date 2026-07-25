Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Tigers On July 25

Perez is hitting for a .210 BA, .257 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 37 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (4-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.