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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Tigers On July 25

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .210 BA, .257 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 37 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (4-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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