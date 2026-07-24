Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Tigers On July 24

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .257 OBP and .359 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 36 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.