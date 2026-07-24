Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Tigers On July 24
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .257 OBP and .359 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 36 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.