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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Tigers On July 23

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .258 OBP and .363 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 36 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Troy Melton (5-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.80 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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