Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Reds On June 3

Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .260 OBP and .356 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 22 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

Chase Burns (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.96 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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