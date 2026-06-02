Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Reds On June 2

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .257 OBP and .358 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 21 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Andrew Abbott (4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.

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