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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Reds On June 1

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .257 OBP and .358 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 21 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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