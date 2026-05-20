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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Red Sox On May 20

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .249 OBP and .343 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 17 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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