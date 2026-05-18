Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Red Sox On May 18

Perez is hitting for a .205 BA, .243 OBP and .352 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 17 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Sonny Gray (4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

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