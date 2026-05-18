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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Red Sox On May 18

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .205 BA, .243 OBP and .352 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 17 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Sonny Gray (4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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