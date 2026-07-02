Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Rays On July 2

Perez is hitting for a .201 BA, .241 OBP and .327 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 29 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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