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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rays On July 1

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .201 BA, .241 OBP and .328 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 29 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (6-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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