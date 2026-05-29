Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 29

Perez is hitting for a .214 BA, .260 OBP and .369 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 21 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

MacKenzie Gore (3-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.

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