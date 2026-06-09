Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Rangers On June 9

Perez is hitting for a .204 BA, .254 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 22 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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