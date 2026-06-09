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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Rangers On June 9

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .204 BA, .254 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 22 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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