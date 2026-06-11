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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On June 11

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .197 BA, .245 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 22 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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