Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On June 11

Perez is hitting for a .197 BA, .245 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 22 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.