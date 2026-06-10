Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Rangers On June 10

Perez is hitting for a .201 BA, .250 OBP and .339 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 22 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (4-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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