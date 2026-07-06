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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Phillies On July 6

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .202 BA, .241 OBP and .329 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 29 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (10-3 with a 2.00 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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