Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Padres On July 19
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .253 OBP and .351 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 33 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.
German Marquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.18 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.