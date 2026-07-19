Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Padres On July 19

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .253 OBP and .351 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 33 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.18 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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