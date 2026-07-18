Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Padres On July 18

Perez is hitting for a .210 BA, .253 OBP and .344 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 32 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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