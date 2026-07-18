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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Padres On July 18

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .210 BA, .253 OBP and .344 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 32 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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