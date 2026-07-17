Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Padres On July 17

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .249 OBP and .344 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 31 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Orioles) he went 1 for 4 with a double.

The Padres are sending Michael King (6-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.

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