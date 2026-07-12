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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Orioles On July 12

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .249 OBP and .342 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 31 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (4-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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