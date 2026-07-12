Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Orioles On July 12

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .249 OBP and .342 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 31 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (4-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.

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