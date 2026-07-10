Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Orioles On July 10

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .251 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 31 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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