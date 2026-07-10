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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Orioles On July 10

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Perez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .251 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 31 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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