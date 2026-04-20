Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 20

Perez is hitting for a .152 BA, .200 OBP and .291 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .491 and he has scored five runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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