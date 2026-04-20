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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 20

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .152 BA, .200 OBP and .291 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .491 and he has scored five runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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