Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Nationals On June 17

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .245 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 25 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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