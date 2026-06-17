FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Nationals On June 17

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Perez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .245 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 25 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News