Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Nationals On June 16

Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .245 OBP and .326 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 25 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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