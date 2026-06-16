Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Nationals On June 16
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .199 BA, .245 OBP and .326 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 25 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.
Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.