Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Nationals On June 15
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Perez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .202 BA, .248 OBP and .331 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Andrew Alvarez (1-0) starts for the Nationals, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.