Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Nationals On June 15

Perez is hitting for a .202 BA, .248 OBP and .331 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Andrew Alvarez (1-0) starts for the Nationals, his third this season.

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