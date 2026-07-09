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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Mets On July 9

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .212 BA, .253 OBP and .349 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 31 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Sean Manaea (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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