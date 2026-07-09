Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Mets On July 9

Perez is hitting for a .212 BA, .253 OBP and .349 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 31 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Sean Manaea (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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