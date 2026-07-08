Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Mets On July 8

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .254 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 31 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.