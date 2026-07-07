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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Mets On July 7

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .249 OBP and .347 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 30 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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