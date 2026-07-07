Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Mets On July 7

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .249 OBP and .347 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 30 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher.

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