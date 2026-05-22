FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Mariners On May 22

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .259 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 18 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News