Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Mariners On May 22

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .259 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 18 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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