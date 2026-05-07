Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Guardians On May 7

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .245 OBP and .348 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 14 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (1-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.